Switchbacks: You’ve heard it before, but less really is more

August 21, 2022

By Ryan

Wyo4News feature writer

Which word would describe the speed and satisfaction of your life? Full or Chaotic?

Do you find yourself sliding in just over the deadline most days? Or is it way over the deadline? Of course, you may be the sort who doesn’t do “deadlines.” Good for you, and you drive me crazy, thanks. Sanity is an illusion anyway. Might as well embrace the spirit of the asylum, right?

There are so many blogs, videos, books, and courses that teach us to set goals. If only we would prioritize our time and energy, we would all eventually succeed. I disagree.

First, too many people are barely surviving the deluge of their own lives. Second, the demands of life in our current society create too many priorities. Let’s consider a few.

You are an individual trying to stay sane and healthy. That should definitely be a priority. Your sanity and health come first, or everything comes apart. Too many let this one slip. Social media is all the proof I need for that statement.

You are a student. In your youth, you believed that if you could complete this grade, course, and degree, you would have finished. You believe that one day you will be able to stop being a student. But, that is not true. The day you stop being a student is the day you begin your slide into obscurity.

You are likely part of some kind of family. Family is fun. Until it’s not, then it’s work. Family is time, planning, emotional investment, sacrifice, and so much frustration. When your family is working for you, it is the best thing. When it is not, well, it’s not.

Many are parents. Whew! I bet you thought that would be easier. There was no way to prepare for the annoyances you would experience. When you lose an illogical argument, that’s annoying. But to lose it to a three, six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, or twenty-five-year-old, let me tell you, it changes you. (Refer to that first priority.)

You may have a job, career, or business. You likely have a boss, or you are the boss. Oh, it might be that you are a boss with a boss who has a boss. Whoopee! No stress here. Sunshine and boat drinks every day.

Oh, last but not least, it’s possible that you also have friends. Those wonderful people with whom you spend your time. And, of course, you help them move their heavy stuff. After all, you need help with your heavy stuff.

So, there ya go. The unavoidable priorities of life. You barely sleep now. Soooo… What about these goals and priorities?

I’ve got to lose weight. My marriage is a mess. I want to run a marathon. I’m going to retire by the time I am forty-five. My child will play professionally. I’m going to hike Yellowstone. I’ll make vice president, foreman, chairman, or team lead in six months. And my friends and family must believe I am holding it together.

This is admirable. Some of it is achievable. Heck, all of it may be achievable given enough time. BUT…

Is it possible… Just a thought now.

Is it possible that you are trying to do too much?

Could you do less? Could you slow down?

Maybe, just maybe, you could learn to say, “No.”

Why am I bringing this up? (Like a jerk, on your weekend.)

If we could learn to do less, we would create some margin in our lives. A little margin could make room for some wonderful things. Imagine a little bit of whitespace on the page of your day. Now imagine something glorious that can’t be scripted or scheduled.

That sounds a little like hope to me.

See you in the margin.

Ryan.