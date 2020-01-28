SWSD #2 to host a Superintendent candidate meet and greet tonight

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 28, 2020) –Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees will be hosting a Community Forum tonight allowing School District #2 residents to meet potential candidates for the district’s Superintendent position.

The position came open with the October retirement of then Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo. Little-Kaumo had been SWSD #2 Superintendent for 10-years prior to her retirement.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Board Room at the Central Office of the District, 351 Monroe Avenue in Green River.