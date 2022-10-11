SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member

Photo from YouTube live stream

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Mathew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.

Filling the vacant board seat requires written letters of interest from community members to be sent to the superintendent’s office no later than Wednesday, November 9th at 4 p.m. Interested parties must live within the boundaries of Sweetwater School District #1. After letters of interest have been received interviews for the board position will take place November 10th at 6 p.m. Decision on the replacement will be made the same night with the newly selected candidate seated prior to November’s board meeting.

Bettolo served on the Recreation Board for Sweetwater County School District #1. The rec board will be having its October meeting on Wednesday, October 12, meeting agenda can be found here. In Bettolo’s absence at the upcoming meeting, Chairmen Jelaco requested a volunteer from the current school board to attend. Jackman volunteered provided there were no financial matters that needed to be discussed. The board discussed the matter and decided in order to avoid conflict Jackman would not be eligible to attend filling the vacant seat. Chairman Jelaco volunteered to attend the meeting instead. The next SWSD #1 board meeting will be held on November 14th at the Central Administration building at 6 p.m.