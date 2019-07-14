Swwetwater County Arrest Report: July 13 – July 14, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4680, CASH, $2160, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4681, CASH, $2580, Court: OTHER

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

