Swwetwater County Arrest Report: July 13 – July 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Obedience to Traffic-Control Device
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4683, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4680, CASH, $2160, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4681, CASH, $2580, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4682, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000, 3 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fraud by Check – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT