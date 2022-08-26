Tackle Hunger Food Drive kicks off again

Pistol Pete, Diane Gore, and First Lady Jennie Gordon

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger.

Football fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the game on September 3 in Laramie at the designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 or purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate.

Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener. The food drive has expanded this year with even more donation locations. Nonperishable food donations are also being accepted at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) Member Centers and Ridley’s Family Markets across Wyoming from now until September 2. All items will benefit local food pantries.

“With the cost of food increases, many families in Wyoming continue to struggle with food insecurity,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “Thankfully, our partnership with Wyoming Hunger Initiative can impact where it matters most, in the pantries of homes across the state. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming continues our commitment to improving the health and wellness of our communities. Additionally, BCBSWY will donate $1 for every pound of food donated at the game, at Ridley’s Family Markets, and at BCBSWY Member Centers. We are extremely thankful to partner with First Lady Jennie Gordon, the University of Wyoming, and Ridley’s for this community-driven effort.”

“This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming showcases the commitment this state has to alleviating hunger in Wyoming. Hunger heroes come in all forms and together, we can make a difference,” says First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Since 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, alongside its Caring Foundation, has donated more than $300,000 to Wyoming Hunger Initiative to help combat food insecurity in Wyoming.