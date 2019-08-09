Take In “Ralph Wrecks The Internet” Movie Tonight In Bunning Park

C

Rock Springs, WY (8/9/19) – If you’re looking for some free family fun tonight, the City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be showing the movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet!”, outdoors at Bunning Park.

Tonight’s movie will start at dusk, sometime after 8:15 p.m. Viewers are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Paid concessions will be available.

According to the City of Rock Springs Government Facebook page, the movie “Incredibles 2” will be shown next Friday evening in Bunning Park.