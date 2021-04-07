Take proper precautions to prevent wildfires during the warm weather

Advertisement

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 7, 2021) – With the recent warm temperatures and increased human activity outdoors throughout Wyoming, the Wyoming State Forestry Division, along with partnering agencies such as Uinta County Fire, Sweetwater County Fire Department and Lincoln County, would like to provide a friendly reminder that individuals who partake in any outdoor activities should be mindful that fuels can burn easily and grow fast into a wildfire.

This is particularly true given the current pre-green up stages throughout the state and as we head into the green-up stage during the late spring and summer months. There is a lot of fine, dead fuels that can easily ignite. Please do your part to reduce wildfire risk in Wyoming. Keep in mind the following tips to reduce wildfire risk.

Be aware of dry vegetation and dead trees when you park your car and avoid parking in areas of tall grass. The exhaust and undercarriage can easily ignite a wildfire.

Debris burning is a common source of wildfires. Do not burn when it is windy, and follow all applicable county and local ordinances when burning.

When arriving at your destination, if you notice there is only one way in and out and the trees touch you and your vehicle, you may be stuck there in the event of a wildfire. Prepare and plan ahead of time an exit strategy.

Unattended fires can cost a fortune. Do not leave a fire unattended. Make sure you put out a fire and ensure it is cool to the touch.

Camping and campfires are prohibited on Wyoming State Trust Land.