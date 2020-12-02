Take the Sweetwater County Library System’s winter reading challenge

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 2, 2020) – The Sweetwater County Library System’s Winter Reading Challenge kicks off this week. The annual program runs from Dec. 1-Jan. 31 and encourages Sweetwater County residents of all ages to read throughout the colder months, especially around the holidays when school is out.

The program is simple, youth and adults are encouraged to sign up for the program at sweetwaterlibraries.beanstack.com. This will lead patrons to the library’s reading tracking app where they can record their minutes. Those not wanting to track their reading online can stop by any library location and pick up paper reading logs.

When finished with the logs, they are encouraged to drop them off at any library location. Youth will receive one entry into the library’s prize basket drawings for each hour that they read – prize baskets include things such as $50 Amazon gift cards, youth tool bench sets, s’mores kits, and themed blankets and mugs. Adults will receive a coffee mug when they complete 12 hours of reading.

Along with the local Winter Reading Challenge, the library system is also participating in the Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge in January that is sponsored by book publisher Simon & Schuster. Libraries throughout the nation are encouraging people to read throughout the month so their library can earn rewards such as virtual author visits and book collections.

“The more people in Sweetwater County read throughout the month, the more likely our library system will win prizes,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant library director. “Last year, the library system won a nice assortment of books to add to our collection. We hope library patrons will help us win again this year!”

Along with the start of the Winter Reading Challenge, the libraries are offering several other activities this month. Check out the Sweetwater County Library System on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries or the library system’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com for a complete list of library activities.