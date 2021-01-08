Tamara Kay Lee (January 18, 1954 – January 6, 2021)

Tamara Kay Lee, 66, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ms. Lee was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and a former resident of Williston, North Dakota.

She was born on January 18, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James Robinson and Mary McPhie Robinson.

Ms. Lee attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1972 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

She was employed by Southwest Rehabilitation Center for five years.

Ms. Lee loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Alyson and Peter.

Survivors include her son, Travis Lee and wife Lilian of Dallas, Texas; three sisters, Terri Greene of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gayle Fernandez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Joni Robinson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Sally Robinson of Logan, Utah; as well as five nephews and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bruce Robinson.

Following cremation; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

