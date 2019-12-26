Tamara Lee Rhodes (Dec. 20, 1957 – Dec. 21, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — Tamara Lee Rhodes, 62, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Colorado.

Ms. Rhodes was born on Dec. 20, 1957, in Gloversville, New York, the daughter of Richard Unger and Rosemary Bowdish.

She attended high school in Colorado Springs, graduating from Mitchell High School in 1976. She then attained a Registered Nursing Degree from St. Hayes Nursing School in Kansas in 1986.

Tamara met Melque B. Martinez in 2006. They have been happily going steady for 13 years.

Ms. Rhodes was a registered nurse for 40 years and a homemaker.

She loved spending time with her grand kids, reading, sewing, fishing, baking, dancing, singing, exploring and taking rides with her sweetheart.

Survivors include her sweetheart, Melque of Rock Springs; four sons, Noah Matthew Rosenberg of Gardner, Kansas, Paul Marinez of Denver, M.B Martinez of North Platte, Nebraska, and Anthody Martinez, of North Platte, Nebraska; three daughters, Ariel Jennifer Lee of Gardner, Kansas, Teresa Martinez of North Platte, Nebraska, and Karen Riley of Wellington, Colorado; two brothers, Dale Schaal of Penrose, Colorado, and Garth Unger of Erie, Colorado; two sisters, Suzanne White of Penrose, Colorado, and Colleen Garcia of Mariaville, New York; 11 grandchildren, Zane, Kylee, Eirikr, Kayla, Ashley, Maya, Tyler, Anthony, Dekoda, Alex, and Noah; six great-grandchildren, Xavier, Aiva, Zayla, Zayden, Isiah, and Sonja; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents, Sam and Opal Schaal.

Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.

