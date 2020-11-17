Tammy Nowland (April 19, 1964 – November 14, 2020)

Tammy Nowland, 56, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, of a sudden illness. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mrs. Nowland was born April 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Wayne Walker and Peggy Corhn Walker.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and obtained her GED.

Tammy married Dale Nowland on August 19, 1994 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She loved spending time with her family and her four furry friends. Becoming a grandmother turned her into a kid again, her smile was made of sunshine when she was with them. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, fruit trees, and lending a helping hand.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Nowland of Rock Springs; her mother Peggy Lund of Rock Springs; two sons, Jess Nowland of Pendleton, Oregon; Cody Nowland and wife Sadie of Pendleton, Oregon; three daughters, Ashley Martin of Rock Springs; Darcie Woodbeck and husband Eric of Rock Springs; Heather Nowland of Vancouver, Washington; three sisters, Patricia Williams and husband Tye of Rock Springs; Loreena Cathy and husband John of Huron, South Dakota; Joreena Lasich of Seattle, Washington; 14 grandchildren, Cyrene, Meadow, Zachary, Harizon, Ariya, Kaitlyn, Porsha, Latis, Hiyuum, Jackson, Jonathan, Terry, Sadee, Maxshem; one great-granddaughter, Kinsley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and one sister Toni Gomez.

Cremation has taken place, and services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com