Tana Bernal (September 20, 1963 – March 18, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — Tana Elaine Bernal, 56, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County following a lengthy illness.

She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mrs. Bernal was born on September 20, 1963, in Powell, Wyoming, the daughter of Leslie R. Allen and Dorothy D. Brown.

She attended schools in Burlington, Wyoming and was a 1982 graduate of Burlington High School. Tana then attended Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming where she earned an Associates’s Degree. Mrs. Bernal also attended the University of Wyoming where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education.

Tana married Jeffrey Allen Bernal on June 15, 2001, in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Bernal worked for Sweetwater County School District #2 for 24 years as a Special Education Teacher.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mrs. Bernal belonged to primary, and young women’s in the LDS Church played volleyball in Burlington and was a manager for girls’ basketball in Burlington’s School District. She later coached volleyball for the middle school in Green River.

Survivors include her husband; one son, Erik Robert Allen Bernal and wife Crystal of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Leslie and Dorothy Allen of Burlington, Wyoming; three brothers, Kory Allen and wife Julie of Laramie, Wyoming, Doug Allen and wife Melodi of Burlington, Wyoming, Kirk Allen and wife Leah of Lovell, Wyoming; one twin sister, Tina Bixler and husband Joel of Rawlins, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Dakota Lynn, Rayanna Spring, Thomas Matthew, Lucas Ryan, Braxton Robert; one former daughter-in-law, Josey Hirchert and husband Matt; family friends, Julie Gonder and husband Gary of Green River, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; one aunt, Beverly Sanford; two uncles, Charlie Brown, Lee Allen, and mother-in-law Lena Bernal

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. Church services will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Tana’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to Cowboy Cares Home Health, 88 Yellow Creek Road, Evanston, Wyoming 82930.

