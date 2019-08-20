Tannerite Fire Now 35% Contained With No Growth

Pinedale, WY (8/20/19) – According to Facebook posts from authorities, despite high winds and red flag conditions, crews made good progress on the Tannerite fire Monday with no new growth reported.

Advertisement

A Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook report Monday afternoon stated 1,340 acres had burned with no new growth reported. An updated Facebook post around 8:00 p.m. last night stated the fire was 35% contained.

According to the Monday evening post “plenty of heat still exists on the fire. Firefighters seek out these pockets of burning vegetation and use water and tools to put them out, thereby securing any threat to containment lines”. Over 100 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Advertisement

The Tannerite Fire, located between Burnt and Boulder Lakes south of Pinedale, started on Saturday. This human-caused fire is currently under investigation.