Tannerite Fire now 70% Contained

Pinedale, WY (8/21/19) – According to a late-night post on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, mop-up operations are now underway on the Trannerite Fire. The fire is located between Burnt and Boulder Lakes south of Pinedale.

As the post states, this is “the less glamorous side of wildland firefighting but by no means any less crucial than the fast-moving, active flame, initial attack phase”.

The Tannerite Fire is now 70% contained. Over 1,300 acres burned in the human-caused fire that started last Saturday. Last night’s post also noted Burnt Lake Road will be re-opened Friday morning.