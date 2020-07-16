Target, Walgreens, CVS to require face coverings

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — After it was announced earlier in the week that Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Kroger stores nationwide will require shoppers to wear face coverings, Target, Walgreens, and CVS have followed suit.

These stores add to a growing list of retail businesses that will require face coverings.

Among known businesses that will require, or already require, face coverings include:

Apple

Best Buy

Costco

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

H-E-B

Menards

Panera Bread

Starbucks

BJ’s Wholesale Club

CVS

Kohl’s

Kroger

Publix

Sam’s Club

Schnuck Markets

Target

Walgreens

Walmart