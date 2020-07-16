Target, Walgreens, CVS to require face coverings

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — After it was announced earlier in the week that Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Kroger stores nationwide will require shoppers to wear face coverings, Target, Walgreens, and CVS have followed suit.
These stores add to a growing list of retail businesses that will require face coverings.
Among known businesses that will require, or already require, face coverings include:
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- H-E-B
- Menards
- Panera Bread
- Starbucks
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- CVS
- Kohl’s
- Kroger
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Schnuck Markets
- Target
- Walgreens
- Walmart