Tasty good news: Girl Scout Cookie Program to resume today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — If you were one of the unfortunate individuals who missed out on ordering and purchasing Girl Scout Cookies prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, here’s some deliciously good news for you.

According to a press release from the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW), “The sweetest comeback in history” will start today, May 15, with the resumption of the iconic Cookie Program.

The Cookie program was suspended by GSMW on March 20th in the wake of COVID-19 in order to protect the safety and well-being of Girl Scouts and girls’ families. As a result, the movement of cookies was halted which included delivery of pre-orders, additional sales and cookie booth sales.

“GSMW submitted its cookie order in mid-February and our troops have a large quantity of cookies with girls who are anxious to sell cookies and reach their goals all while following social distancing requirements”, said Ashley Picard, GSMW Product Manager. “Girls will be out and about selling cookies beginning May 15th in new and creative ways. Troops may be doing cookie drive-thrus and community walkabouts just to name a few.”

The program, which typically runs February through April, will now extend through June 30th.