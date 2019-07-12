Tata Chemicals Donates To Climb Wyoming

Rock Springs, WY (7/12/19) – Thursday, Tata Chemicals announced they awarded a $35,000 grant to Climb Wyoming. The grant will help single mothers and their families discover self-sufficiency in the Sweetwater area.

The grant will be used to fund Climb Wyoming programs that provide area women with professional job training and placement, along with life skills instruction and therapeutic support.

“Tata Chemicals has played an integral role in helping low-income single-mother families,” said Dr. Ray Fleming Dinneen, Climb founder, and executive director. “We appreciate their generous support, which helps single-mother families in Rock Springs and Green River strive for a brighter future for themselves and their children.”

Climb Wyoming ensures program graduates are trained and placed in high-quality jobs. The comprehensive program helps participants increase their income to sustainable wages, reduce dependence on government benefits, and learn the skills needed for successful relationships at home and at work. The grant from Tata Chemicals helps Climb Wyoming offer the program at no cost to eligible participants.

“Tata is pleased to support those in need,” said Scott Ellis, Managing Director, Tata Chemicals North America. “Through our alliance with Climb Wyoming, we align with an exceptional organization that is building on a strong record of helping single mothers learn new skills and better their lives.”

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. To learn more visit climbwyoming.org.