Tata Chemicals supports Wyoming families most in need

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tata Chemicals has provided Climb Wyoming with a generous grant to help Wyoming families most in need. A long-standing partner, Tata’s support has had a tremendous impact on moving low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater Area out of poverty and into financial self-sufficiency.

“We are honored to have Tata as a partner and truly appreciate this support during a time when Climb has never been more important and impactful,” said Katie Hogarty, Climb Wyoming’s CEO. “This year, we’ve reached moms in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties with employment support, a critical step in serving families that need us most.”

Climb’s innovative model includes pre-program advocacy work to connect moms to resources such as rental reimbursement, food stamps, childcare resources, mental health services and more. This outreach helps moms find stability and brings them one step closer to work readiness. According to Katie Mullen, Climb’s Sweetwater Area Program Director, “We are committed to helping low-income single mothers before, during, and after our career training programs. This comprehensive support enables moms to overcome barriers to success and create lasting change for their families.”

“Tata Chemicals prioritizes giving back to the communities we serve,” said John Mulhall, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Chemicals North America. “Through our investments, we hope to create opportunities for low-income single mothers to reach their full potential, improve their quality of life, and ultimately move their families out of poverty.”

In addition to funding Climb programs, Tata Chemicals is an employer partner and serves as mock interviewers to help moms prepare for successful employment.