Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, 2020

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — The Wyoming School Boards Association have released information from Ignite Wyoming regarding Teacher Appreciation Week that will take place May 4-8, 2020. Read the release below:

In the past few weeks, our schools have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our school teachers have stepped up to provide learning opportunities for students in ways that no one could have imagined just two months ago, and all Wyoming education professionals have been the foot soldiers removing roadblocks to ensure our students have access to food, supplies, connectivity, and instructional opportunities while simultaneously protecting the public health of their communities. Wyoming educators are going not just “the extra mile” but an extra 100+ miles to provide the best education possible to all of our students.

Please join Ignite Wyoming in celebrating these frontline heroes during Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8! We are challenging all parents, students, communities, and fellow educators to post a short video, picture, or story about their favorite teacher. Tag Ignite Wyoming on Facebook or Instagram to show your support for the amazing things our teachers do all year long!