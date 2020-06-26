Team Roping Qualifier begins today at Events Complex

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — The 2020 World Series of Team Roping Qualifier will begin today at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event will continue through Sunday at the Grand Stand Arena.

Roping is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. today with four qualifiers taking place. Three qualifiers will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with roping to begin at 9 a.m. each day. Spectators are welcome.

The Sweetwater Events Complex will host the World Series of Team Roping Qualifier for the next three years. Last year’s event was in Jackson, Wyoming, where approximately 460 ropers competed. Promoters are expecting the possibility of more ropers this year due to Rock Springs being located on I-80.