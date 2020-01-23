Team Wyoming 16U Girls hockey team wins California tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — The Team Wyoming 16U Girls hockey team won the MLK Tournament is San Jose this past weekend. Team Wyoming, which features players from around the state, defeated the Anaheim Lady Ducks to win the 19U division championship. Rock Springs residents Joselyn Arrants, Kaylee Bernatis, Lexi Harper, and Kylynn Martin are members of the team.

Advertisement

The MLK tournament is the largest girls hockey tournament in the western United States with over 70 teams from across the United States and Canada.

The Wyoming girls went 2-1-1 in pool play. They opened the tournament with a 6-6 tie against the Los Angeles Lions. In the second game, Wyoming defeated the Lady Ducks 5-0.

The Washington Wild 17U AA hockey club, gave Wyoming the first loss of the tournament, 5-2. Team Wyoming would wrap up pool play with a 4-2 victory over Tri Valley High School, securing a spot in the championship game.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Team Wyoming would meet the Anaheim Lady Ducks again in the championship game. Wyoming scored first with 4:47 left in the first period. The Lady Ducks tied the game with 4:12 left in the second period. The two teams would remain deadlocked for the rest of regulation, forcing a shootout for the championship. Wyoming would score twice in the shootout, giving them the 19U division title.

Team Wyoming Girls 16U is a Tier II hockey team made up of girls from around the state, 16 years old and younger.