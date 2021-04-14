Team Wyoming competing at USA Girls Hockey National High School Championships

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2021) — The Team Wyoming girls hockey team will be competing at the USA Hockey National High School Championships in Omaha, NE.

The tournament begins Thursday, with the championship game being played Monday morning.

Wyoming will open the tournament against the Wisconsin Black Cats. They will also play Premier Prep Forest Academy from Minnesota and HPHL Polar Bears out of Colorado in pool play.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to bracket play on Sunday.

Team Wyoming is made up of high school girls from across the state. Area players include Lexi Harper from Rock Springs, and Molly Murphy and Sydney Jensen from Pinedale.