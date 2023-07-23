Team Wyoming finishes 11th at NHSFR in Gillette

July 23, 2023 — Team Wyoming finished 11th place overall at the National High School Final Rodeo held this year in Gillette, Wyoming. The rodeo’s final championship performance was held Saturday evening. The world’s largest rodeo will be held in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the next two years.

The team Wyoming Boys finished the competition in third place (3,565 points) behind first-place Texas (7,825) and runner-up Utah (5,545).

In the girls’ competition, Team Wyoming ended in 11th place (1,855 points). Team Texas (4,680) also won that title, with Utah (4040) again in second place.

Top five performances for Team Wyoming included a fourth-place finish for Abagail Olson of Sheridan in Barrell Racing, Hayden Welsh of Gillette with a fifth-place finish in Bull Riding, and Midwest’s Jace Mayfield earning a fourth-place finish in Tie Down Roping.

Issac Frandsen of Rock Springs competed in Trap Shooting at the NHSFR and finished in a tie for 30th place out of 133 competitors.