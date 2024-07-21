Team Wyoming NHSFR final results

July 21, 2024 — Wyo4News

The National High School Finals Rodeo concluded its weeklong stay last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The rodeo’s 13th performance took place last night, featuring the top contestants with the best scores and times of the week.

Saturday night’s Team Wyoming highlights included Hadley Thompson of Yoder winning the Breakaway Finals Championship with a time of 2.28, nearly a half-second faster than the second-place finisher. Thompson also posted the second-fastest time in the Goat Tying Finals. Thompson went on to finish second in the All-Around Cowgirl competition. Her teammate, Abagail Olsen of Sheridan, finished second in that competition. Olsen took home a 3rd place finish in Saturday’s Barrel Racing Finals.

In the team scoring, the Team Wyoming girls finished in fourth place with 3,320.00 points. Texas won the girls’ team competition (5,655.00), with Idaho second (4,278.33).

The Team Wyoming boys were 14th in the standings, scoring 2,090.00 points. Texas also won the boy’s team competing (4,997.50), with Utah second (4,037.50)

In the combined Team Standings, Texas was the overall winner with 10,652.50 points. Wyoming finished 6th in the standings with 5,410.00

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members:

Team Wyoming Barrel Racing Finals Placings

3. Abagail Olsen, Sheridan – 17.224

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233

Team Wyoming Bareback Riding Finals Placings

None

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82

13. Tie Tie Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67



TeEam Wyoming Boys Cutting Finals Placings

13. Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 141

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Wyoming Breakaway Roping Finals Placings

1. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.28

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Wyoming Bull Riding Finals Placings

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

8. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5

Team Wyoming Girls Cutting Finals Placings

11. Adline Norstegaard, Gillette – 141.5

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

7. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5

15. Tie Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144

Team Wyoming Goat Tying Finals Placings

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.15

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Wyoming Pole Bending Finals Placings

17. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 25.992

19. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 35.786

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

8. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

14. Abagail Olson, Sheridan 20.381

Team Wyoming Reined Cow Horse Finals Placings

None

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Wyoming Saddle Bronc Finals Placings

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None



Team Wyoming Steer Wrestling Finals Placings

6. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 5.83

10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 6.37

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)

4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03

10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85

Team Wyoming Team Roping Finals Placings

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Wyoming Tie-Down Roping Finals Placings

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

July 19 Trap Shooting Competition in Green River

2. Tie Bricen Baktamarian – 99 of 100

31. Tie Watt Hollard – 94 of 100

31. Tie Kael Lissman – 94 of 100

41. Tie Jessie Graves – 93 of 100

Rodeo Queen Competition

18. Payton Bischoff, Lovell

All Around Cowgirl Competition

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder

5. Abagail Olson, Sheridan

All Around Cowboy Competition

None