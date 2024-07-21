Team Wyoming NHSFR final results

July 21, 2024 — Wyo4News
The National High School Finals Rodeo concluded its weeklong stay last night at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The rodeo’s 13th performance took place last night, featuring the top contestants with the best scores and times of the week.
Saturday night’s Team Wyoming highlights included Hadley Thompson of Yoder winning the Breakaway Finals Championship with a time of 2.28, nearly a half-second faster than the second-place finisher. Thompson also posted the second-fastest time in the Goat Tying Finals. Thompson went on to finish second in the All-Around Cowgirl competition. Her teammate, Abagail Olsen of Sheridan, finished second in that competition. Olsen took home a 3rd place finish in Saturday’s Barrel Racing Finals.
In the team scoring, the Team Wyoming girls finished in fourth place with 3,320.00 points. Texas won the girls’ team competition (5,655.00), with Idaho second (4,278.33).
The Team Wyoming boys were 14th in the standings, scoring 2,090.00 points. Texas also won the boy’s team competing (4,997.50), with Utah second (4,037.50)
In the combined Team Standings, Texas was the overall winner with 10,652.50 points. Wyoming finished 6th in the standings with 5,410.00
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members:
Team Wyoming Barrel Racing Finals Placings
3. Abagail Olsen, Sheridan – 17.224
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215
9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)
5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233
Team Wyoming Bareback Riding Finals Placings
None
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82
13. Tie Tie Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67
TeEam Wyoming Boys Cutting Finals Placings
13. Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 141
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Breakaway Roping Finals Placings
1. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.28
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36
7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37
14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Bull Riding Finals Placings
None
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
8. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5
Team Wyoming Girls Cutting Finals Placings
11. Adline Norstegaard, Gillette – 141.5
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
7. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5
15. Tie Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144
Team Wyoming Goat Tying Finals Placings
2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.15
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09
10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Pole Bending Finals Placings
17. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 25.992
19. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 35.786
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)
5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111
15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)
8. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174
14. Abagail Olson, Sheridan 20.381
Team Wyoming Reined Cow Horse Finals Placings
None
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Saddle Bronc Finals Placings
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Steer Wrestling Finals Placings
6. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 5.83
10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 6.37
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)
2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)
4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03
10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85
Team Wyoming Team Roping Finals Placings
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Team Wyoming Tie-Down Roping Finals Placings
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River
23. Lily Vigoren – 314
40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297
86. Issac Frandsen – 267
July 19 Trap Shooting Competition in Green River
2. Tie Bricen Baktamarian – 99 of 100
31. Tie Watt Hollard – 94 of 100
31. Tie Kael Lissman – 94 of 100
41. Tie Jessie Graves – 93 of 100
Rodeo Queen Competition
18. Payton Bischoff, Lovell
All Around Cowgirl Competition
2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder
5. Abagail Olson, Sheridan
All Around Cowboy Competition
None