Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #10

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Friday morning’s Performance #10 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.
Barrel Racing 7/19
14. Kamry Davis, Buffalo – 18.396
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215
9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)
5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233
Bareback Riding 7/19
None
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82
Boys Cutting 7/19
None
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Breakaway Roping 7/19
None
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36
7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37
14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Bull Riding 7/19
None
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Girls Cutting 7/19
None
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
5. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5
Goat Tying 7/19
4. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.81
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09
10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)
12. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.81
Pole Bending 7/19
None
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)
5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111
15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)
3. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174
Reined Cow Horse 7/19
9. Sydnee Roady, Worland – 284
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Saddle Bronc 7/19
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Steer Wrestling 7/19
1. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)
2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)
4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03
Team Roping 7/19
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Tie-Down Roping 7/19
6. Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 12.09
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River
23. Lily Vigoren – 314
40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297
86. Issac Frandsen – 267
Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in 2nd place with 2,855.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 23rd place with 860.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in 6th place with 3,715.00 points.