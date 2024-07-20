Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #11

July 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Friday night’s Performance #11 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.

Barrel Racing 7/19

8. Klohe Nichols, Boulder – 17.927

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233

Bareback Riding 7/19

3. Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82

9. Tie Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67



Boys Cutting 7/19

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Breakaway Roping 7/19

None

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Bull Riding 7/19

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Girls Cutting 7/19

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

5. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5

Goat Tying 7/19

None

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

14. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.81

Pole Bending 7/19

5. Abby Miiburg, Gillette – 20.554

23. Talli Engel, Rozet – 26.504

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

8. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

Reined Cow Horse 7/19

None

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Saddle Bronc 7/19

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None



Steer Wrestling 7/19

2. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)

4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03

7. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85

Team Roping 7/19

5. Carl Espenscheid,Big Piney/Cam Johnson, Buffalo – 15.62

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Tie-Down Roping 7/19

10. Braxton Burford, Mitchell, Neb. – 11.91

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

July 19 Trap Shooting Competition in Green River

2. Tie Bricen Baktamarian – 99 of 100

31. Tie Watt Hollard – 94 of 100

31. Tie Kael Lissman – 94 of 100

41. Tie Jessie Graves – 93 of 100

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in 2nd place with 2,805.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 19th place with 1,110.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in 6th place with 3,915.00 points.th