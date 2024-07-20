Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #12

Wyo4News photo

July 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Saturday morning’s Performance #12 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.

Barrel Racing 7/20

None

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233

Bareback Riding 7/20

5. Jacob Cook, Green River – 65

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82

13. Tie Tie Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67



Boys Cutting 7/20

6. Tie Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 142

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Breakaway Roping 7/20

None

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Bull Riding 7/20

1. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

8. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5

Girls Cutting 7/20

4. Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

7. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5

15. Tie Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144

Goat Tying 7/20

None

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Pole Bending 7/20

2. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 20.381

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

8. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

14. Abagail Olson, Sheridan 20.381

Reined Cow Horse 7/20



Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Saddle Bronc 7/20

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None



Steer Wrestling 7/20

11. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 11.02

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)

4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03

10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85

Team Roping 7/20

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Tie-Down Roping 7/20

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

July 19 Trap Shooting Competition in Green River

2. Tie Bricen Baktamarian – 99 of 100

31. Tie Watt Hollard – 94 of 100

31. Tie Kael Lissman – 94 of 100

41. Tie Jessie Graves – 93 of 100

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in 2nd place with 2,805.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 19th place with 1,110.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in 6th place with 3,915.00 points.