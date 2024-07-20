Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #12

July 20, 2024 — Wyo4News
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Saturday morning’s Performance #12 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.
Barrel Racing 7/20
None
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215
9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)
5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233
Bareback Riding 7/20
5. Jacob Cook, Green River – 65
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82
13. Tie Tie Eian Smith, Pinedale – 67
Boys Cutting 7/20
6. Tie Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 142
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Breakaway Roping 7/20
None
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36
7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37
14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Bull Riding 7/20
1. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)
8. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 75.5
Girls Cutting 7/20
4. Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)
7. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5
15. Tie Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 144
Goat Tying 7/20
None
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09
10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Pole Bending 7/20
2. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 20.381
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)
5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111
15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)
8. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174
14. Abagail Olson, Sheridan 20.381
Reined Cow Horse 7/20
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Saddle Bronc 7/20
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Steer Wrestling 7/20
11. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 11.02
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)
2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)
4. Cole Kreikemeier, Jackson – 5.03
10. Colson Myers, Buffalo – 5.85
Team Roping 7/20
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
Tie-Down Roping 7/20
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)
None
July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River
23. Lily Vigoren – 314
40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297
86. Issac Frandsen – 267
July 19 Trap Shooting Competition in Green River
2. Tie Bricen Baktamarian – 99 of 100
31. Tie Watt Hollard – 94 of 100
31. Tie Kael Lissman – 94 of 100
41. Tie Jessie Graves – 93 of 100
Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in 2nd place with 2,805.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 19th place with 1,110.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in 6th place with 3,915.00 points.