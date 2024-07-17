Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #5

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Tuesday night’s Performance #5 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Also, Team Wyoming placings in the Go-Round standing after five performances.
Barrel Racing
28. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 22.851
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15)
5. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487
Bareback Riding
3. Chaz Dewey, Carlile – 57
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15)
9. Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Boys Cutting
8. Tie Porter McCumber, Thermopolis – 136
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15)
None
Breakaway Roping
None
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15)
5. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36
9. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92
Bull Riding
None
Bull Riding Go (Top 15)
14. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 71.5
Girls Cutting
2. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15)
None
Goat Tying
7. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 8.13
Goat Tying Go (Top 15)
3.. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09
Pole Bending
None
Pole Bending Go (Top 15)
13. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
Reined Cow Horse
5. Jossie Waite, Morrill, Neb. – 290
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15)
None
Saddle Bronc
3. Pace Garrett, Gillette – 62
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15)
None
Steer Wrestling
None
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15)
2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51
13. Tie Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 6.83
Team Roping
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15)
None
Tie-Down Roping
15. Talon Larson, Gillette – 13.6
Tie-Down Roping Go (Top 15)
None
July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River
23. Lily Vigoren – 314
40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297
86. Issac Frandsen – 267
Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in fourth place with 702.5 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 11th place with 525 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in eighth place with 1,227.5 points.