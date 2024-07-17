Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #5

Wyo4News photo

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Tuesday night’s Performance #5 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Also, Team Wyoming placings in the Go-Round standing after five performances.

Barrel Racing

28. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 22.851

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15)

5. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Bareback Riding

3. Chaz Dewey, Carlile – 57

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15)

9. Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Boys Cutting

8. Tie Porter McCumber, Thermopolis – 136

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15)

None

Breakaway Roping

None

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15)

5. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

9. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Bull Riding

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15)

14. Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 71.5

Girls Cutting

2. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15)

None

Goat Tying

7. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 8.13

Goat Tying Go (Top 15)

3.. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

Pole Bending

None

Pole Bending Go (Top 15)

13. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Reined Cow Horse

5. Jossie Waite, Morrill, Neb. – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15)

None

Saddle Bronc

3. Pace Garrett, Gillette – 62

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15)

None

Steer Wrestling

None

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15)

2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51

13. Tie Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 6.83

Team Roping

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15)

None

Tie-Down Roping

15. Talon Larson, Gillette – 13.6

Tie-Down Roping Go (Top 15)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in fourth place with 702.5 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 11th place with 525 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in eighth place with 1,227.5 points.