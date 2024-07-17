Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #6

Wyo4News photo

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Wednesday morning’s Performance #6 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Also, Team Wyoming placings in the Go-Round standing after five performances.

Barrel Racing

1. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Bareback Riding

None

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Boys Cutting

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Breakaway Roping

2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Bull Riding

2. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Girls Cutting

3. TeAnna Jolovich, Gillette – 141.5

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Goat Tying

20. Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette – 10.4

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Pole Bending

1. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Reined Cow Horse

10. Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb – 277.5

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

10. Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb – 277.5

Saddle Bronc

11. Owen Thomson, Gillette – 55

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Steer Wrestling

None

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51



Team Roping

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Tie-Down Roping

19. Austin Pixley, Sundance – 20.85

Tie-Down Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in third place with 820.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 14th place with 420 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in seventh place with 1,240.00 points.