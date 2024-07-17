Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #6

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Wednesday morning’s Performance #6 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. Also, Team Wyoming placings in the Go-Round standing after five performances.
Barrel Racing
1. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215
Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215
9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487
Bareback Riding
None
Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Boys Cutting
None
Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Breakaway Roping
2. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37
Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36
7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37
14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92
Bull Riding
2. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73
Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)
14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73
Girls Cutting
3. TeAnna Jolovich, Gillette – 141.5
Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Goat Tying
20. Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette – 10.4
Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)
3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09
10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57
Pole Bending
1. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111
Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)
5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111
15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
Reined Cow Horse
10. Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb – 277.5
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)
12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290
Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)
10. Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb – 277.5
Saddle Bronc
11. Owen Thomson, Gillette – 55
Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Steer Wrestling
None
Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)
2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51
Team Roping
None
Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
Tie-Down Roping
19. Austin Pixley, Sundance – 20.85
Tie-Down Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)
None
July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River
23. Lily Vigoren – 314
40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297
86. Issac Frandsen – 267
Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in third place with 820.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 14th place with 420 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in seventh place with 1,240.00 points.