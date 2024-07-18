Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #7

Wyo4News Photo

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Wednesday night’s Performance #7 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.

Barrel Racing 7/17

2. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.2233

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Bareback Riding 7/17

None

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Boys Cutting 7/17

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Breakaway Roping 7/17

6. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 3.6

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Bull Riding 7/17

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)



Girls Cutting 7/17

15. TeAnna Jolovich, Gillette – 130.0

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Goat Tying 7/17

9. Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette – 8.19

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Pole Bending 7/17

1. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Reined Cow Horse 7/17

7. Cooer Justus, Parkman – 288

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

10. Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb – 277.5

Saddle Bronc 7/17

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Steer Wrestling 7/17

None

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)



Team Roping 7/17

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

Tie-Down Roping 7/17

12. Austin Pixley, Sundance – 19.54

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in first place with 2,850.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 20th place with 850.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in third place with 3,700 points.