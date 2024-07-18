Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #8

Wyo4News Photo

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Thursday morning’s Performance #8 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.

Barrel Racing 7/18

4. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 17.535

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233

12. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 17.535

Bareback Riding 7/18

2. Chaz Dewey, Carlile – 61

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

7. Chaz Dewey, Carlile – 61

Boys Cutting 7/18

10. Porter McCumber, Thermopolis – 134

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Breakaway Roping 7/18

None

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

11. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 3.6

Bull Riding 7/18

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Girls Cutting 7/18

6. Baliegh Lane, Huntley – 142

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

15. TeAnna Jolovich, Gillette – 130

Goat Tying 7/18

6. Morgan Watts, Eden – 8.1

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

13. Morgan Watts, Eden – 8.1

Pole Bending 7/18

None

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

1. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

Reined Cow Horse 7/18

11. Baliegh Lane, Huntley – 282

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

10. Cooper Justus, Parkman – 288

Saddle Bronc 7/18

4. Pace Garrett, Gillette – 55

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

12. Pace Garrett, Gillette – 55



Steer Wrestling 7/18

None

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson-Eden – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Roping 7/18

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Tie-Down Roping 7/18

18. Talon Larson, Gillette – 25.8

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in first place with 2,850.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 20th place with 850.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in third place with 3,700 points.