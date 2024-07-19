Team Wyoming results from NHSFR Performance #9

Wyo4News Photo

July 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Thursday night Performance #9 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Team Wyoming’s placements in the Go-1 are after the first six performances. The Go-2 standings will begin with Performances 7 and 8.

Barrel Racing 7/18

None

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.215

9. Kloe Nichols, Boulder 17.487

Barrel Racing Go (Top 15 Go-2)

5.. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 17.233

Bareback Riding 7/18

1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Bareback Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

1. Tucker Carricato, Saratoga – 82

14. Chaz Dewey, Carlile – 61

Boys Cutting 7/18

11. Cody Hayden, Gillette – 125

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Boys Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Breakaway Roping 7/18

None

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

6. Rhame Hicks, Gillette – 2.36

7. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 2.37

14. Bleu Butler, Big Horn – 2.92

Breakaway Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Bull Riding 7/18

None

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-1)

14. Aidan Ruby, Riverton – 73

Bull Riding Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Girls Cutting 7/18

1. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Girls Cutting Go (Top 15 Go-2)

4. Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette – 146.5

Goat Tying 7/18

14. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 9.00

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-1)

3. Hadley Thompson, Yoder – 7.09

10. Morgan Watts, Eden – 7.57

Goat Tying Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Pole Bending 7/18

None

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-1)

5. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.111

15. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

Pole Bending Go (Top 15 Go-2)

3. Caitlin Moore, Wright – 20.174

Reined Cow Horse 7/18

None

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-1)

12. Tie Josie Waiter, Morrill, Neb – 290

Reined Cow Horse Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Saddle Bronc 7/18



Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Saddle Bronc Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None



Steer Wrestling 7/18

13. Connor Weese, Faron – 24.53

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-1)

2. Connor Weese, Farson – 4.51

Steer Wrestling Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Team Roping 7/18

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

Tie-Down Roping 7/18

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-1)

None

Team Roping Go (Top 15 Go-2)

None

July 16 Rifle Competition in Green River

23. Lily Vigoren – 314

40. Bricen Baktamarian – 297

86. Issac Frandsen – 267

Team Scores: Team Wyoming Girls are in second place with 3,065.00 points. Team Wyoming Boys are in 21st place with 1,055.00 points. In the overall team standings, Team Wyoming is in third place with 34,120.00 points.