Team Wyoming results from Performance #1 of NHSFR

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Sunday’s Performance #1 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
Bareback Riding
4. Jacob Cook, Green River – 68
Boys Cutting
6. Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 142.5
Bull Riding
3. (Tie) Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 71.5
Girls Cutting
7. Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 143
Pole Bending
17. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 24.82
Steer Wrestling
3. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 6.83
Performance #2 is taking place at 9 a.m. today, with Performance #3 tonight at 7 p.m.