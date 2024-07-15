Team Wyoming results from Performance #1 of NHSFR

Wyo4News photo

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Sunday’s Performance #1 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Bareback Riding

4. Jacob Cook, Green River – 68

Boys Cutting

6. Keyton Hayden, Gillette – 142.5

Bull Riding

3. (Tie) Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne – 71.5

Girls Cutting

7. Karly Peterson, Buffalo – 143

Pole Bending

17. Abagail Olson, Sheridan – 24.82

Steer Wrestling

3. Trenton Sheehan, Rozet – 6.83

Performance #2 is taking place at 9 a.m. today, with Performance #3 tonight at 7 p.m.