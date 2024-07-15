Team Wyoming results from Performance #2 of the NHSFR

Wyo4News Photo

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Monday morning’s Performance #2 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Barrel Racing

1. Kloe Nichols, Boulder – 17.478

Bareback Riding

7. Eian Smith, Pinedale – 56

Breakaway Roping

4. Bleu Butler – Big Horn – 2.92

Pole Bending

4. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557

23. Tali Engel, Rozet – 26.135

Tie-Down Roping

15. Braxton Buford, Mitchell, Neb. – 17.91

Performance #3 will take place tonight at 7 p.m.