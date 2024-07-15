Team Wyoming results from Performance #2 of the NHSFR

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Here are the results for Team Wyoming members at Monday morning’s Performance #2 of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
Barrel Racing
1. Kloe Nichols, Boulder – 17.478
Bareback Riding
7. Eian Smith, Pinedale – 56
Breakaway Roping
4. Bleu Butler – Big Horn – 2.92
Pole Bending
4. Abby Millburg, Gillette – 20.557
23. Tali Engel, Rozet – 26.135
Tie-Down Roping
15. Braxton Buford, Mitchell, Neb. – 17.91
Performance #3 will take place tonight at 7 p.m.