Team Wyoming wins first game of USA Hockey Tier II 14U National Championships

Wyo4News, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2021) – Team Wyoming 14U defeated Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy, 4-2, in the first game of the USA Hockey Tier II 14U National Championships in Dallas, Texas.

Rock Springs resident Karston Searle tallied the first goal for Team Wyoming, scoring on the power play three minutes into the second period. Wyoming would never look back, keeping the lead for the rest of the game.

Team Wyoming 14U is made up of 14 and 13-year-old players from across the state.

They will continue the tournament Friday morning against the Charleston Stingrays from South Carolina.