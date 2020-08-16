Technology tips from Sweetwater School District Number One

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 16, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — Tips from the Technology Department Good afternoon, I’m sure we are all excited for school and many are working on some finishing touches for the first day tomorrow. I would like to share a couple of tips regarding passwords, teaching virtually before the Swivl cameras arrive, and student support. 1. Google Accounts – All of our students change their passwords for Google to something of their choice. Last year, for the K-4 grade students, we worked to set all of their passwords to Wm#####*. We also did not require them to change it, so for 1st-5th graders who were in the district last year, please have them try that password. We do not have the ability to pull password lists from Google to share with teachers – it is important that we only change passwords for students who do not know them. I will say that I’ve changed about 200 over the weekend to make sure parents and students are ready for tomorrow morning. New students to the district will have the password Students2019 – this includes our kindergarten students. Advertisement 2. Computer Accounts – Students will login to their computers with their username 21tolmanst (grad year-first 6 of the last name-first two of the first name). Their password is their wm number (wm#####). We can pull a list of that information. If you would like one, please open a help desk ticket requesting it.

3. Teaching CBV – We realize that the Swivl cameras are not here yet. All teachers have been given iPads for the 2020-2021 school year. The iPads will be used with the Swivl cameras. They will be placed in it, and you will be signed into the Google Meeting for the day on the iPad. You will also be signed into your laptop to share your screen. The iPad will give you the view of the the students, and the students the ability to see you. In the interim, I recommend you prop it somewhere in the room that will give a good view for the class. It isn’t ideal, but it is a temporary solution until the cameras arrived.

4. Sharing Meeting Links – Meeting links can be shared through Google Classroom. I realize that ParentSquare didn’t sync classes prior to school starting, but it is their belief that the classes will be there in the morning. For the time being, you can add students to your Google classroom. All students will come up in the list as you start to type their name, and you can click on their name to add them to the class. When you do that, it will send them an invite to the class through their email. This way, you don’t have to rely on classroom codes. You can then post meeting links in the Google classroom.

5. Student Support – We will be enabling Tawk tomorrow. This is for student and parent support. Teachers will still need to open help desk tickets. Students who have their login information for Student Help Desk (which can be found in the Technology folder on the desktop) are encouraged to open tickets. If a student is having an issue – with your permission, they can initiate a Tawk chat to ask for assistance. This will be a quick solution for password changes, etc. Keep in mind, technology will be handed out across the district tomorrow, so the IT staff will be very busy. We will do our very best to stay up on the chats and tickets. I'm wishing everyone the very best year as we launch into this new adventure tomorrow. It will be a learning experience for all, but we have the tools necessary to make sure all of our staff and students will be successful. There will be bumps, especially this first week, but we will get through them. Your IT staff is here to support you. We appreciate your patience as we work to make sure everyone is up and running. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Sincerely, Stephanie Tolman Chief Information Officer

Chief Information Officer Advertisement