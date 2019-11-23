TedX motivational speaker to visit RS Monday, Tuesday

Collin Kartchner will speak with RSHS and GRHS students on Nov. 25-26 about overcoming the dangers of social media; parents are invited to evening discussion Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — TedX speaker and youth advocate Collin Kartchner will be in Rock Springs Nov. 25-26 to visit with students about the dangers of social media.

Kartchner will also host a free parent education night on Monday, Nov. 25 to discuss how social media and screen time damage kids’ mental health and offer suggestions about what to do about it.

This free education session is at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School auditorium.

About The Speaker

In April 2018, Kartchner started a campaign to #SavetheKids from social media and screen addiction’s negative affect on their mental and emotional health. His message has resonated with the masses, as he has since spoke to 300,000+ youth and adults across the country with a speaking schedule now booked out 12-18 months.

He was invited to speak at TEDxSaltLakeCity in 2018, as well as for invitations to speak at companies like Nike and Adidas. He has been interviewed for TV and newspapers on this topic many times, including Fox13, KUTV-2, KSL News, Fresh Living as well as articles in Salt Lake Tribune and authored articles for Deseret News.

Kartchner admittedly is on a crusade to help educate parents on the damage social media and 24/7 access to peer culture will have on their child’s mental health. His goal is to help teens rise above social media comparison, negativity, cyber bullying, and the stress of being perfect.

Every day he gets 100s of message from teens sharing how social media is hurting their mental health, and how his message changed or even saved their lives.

His #SavetheKids Parent Awareness Nights have been a huge success, empowering parents to stop fighting their teen’s phone use and start fighting FOR their teen. These events are usually standing room only.