Teenager latest local COVID-19 case as state total increases by 11 Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — Eleven new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Wyoming. One each in Sweetwater, Natrona, and Teton counties. Fremont County continued to be the state’s hot spot with eight more confirmed cases reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

Locally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by a private lab that a Rock Springs teen has contracted COVID-19. She is described in good condition and is self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. It has been determined the teen is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13 with further contact tracing continuing.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site is reporting Wednesday’s state total of confirmed cases is 523, but that number does not include Sweetwater County’s latest case as the WDH total still shows Sweetwater County with 13 total cases.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Wyoming’s probable cases total is still at 162, with recoveries from the disease up by three to 480.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday postings: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -1), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (190, +8), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (112, +1), Lincoln (8, -), Natrona (39, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (14, +1), Teton (68, +1), Uinta (7, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Converse (9), Fremont (12), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (61), Lincoln (3), Natrona (9), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).