Temporary Closure of La Barge Creek Road for Culvert Replacement

Kemmerer, Wyoming – The Bridger-Teton National Forest will temporarily close La Barge Creek road to complete a culvert replacement later this month.

As part of a multi-year project to improve road infrastructure and stream passage for native Colorado River Cutthroat Trout in the La Barge Creek drainage, culvert replacement construction will occur on Little Clear Creek on the Kemmerer Range District. This work will connect 2 miles of currently inaccessible spawning and rearing habitat, as well as reduce the risk of future road failures.

A temporary road closure in the La Barge drainage will occur during the week of Aug. 19. During this week, La Barge Creek road (FS 10138) will be closed for one day, but will not remain closed overnight.

Travelers in the La Barge headwaters should consider alternative routes, including access over Sheep Pass via the Smiths Fork road (FS 10072) or access from the Tri-Basin area along Greys River road (FS 10138).

It is important to be aware that construction traffic throughout the week could slow travel in these areas. As the construction window approaches, please contact the Kemmerer Ranger District for more information.

The Kemmerer Ranger District offers thanks in advance for cooperation during this important work. Please contact Fish Biologist Kate Olsen with further questions at [email protected] or 307-367-5751.