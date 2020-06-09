Temporary delays on Moose-Wilson Road and Phelps Lake Trails, restroom facility being repaired

MOOSE, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) –There will be temporary 20-minute delays along the Moose-Wilson Road near the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 15, as well as trail closures between the Preserve Center and Phelps Lake. The Lake Creek, Woodland, and Aspen Ridge Trails will be closed, as well as the Phelps Lake Loop south of Huckleberry Point, and south of the junction with the Boulder Ridge Trail, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, June 15.

The temporary delays and closures will be in effect for health and safety purposes as a helicopter transports supplies and materials for repairs of the Phelps Lake Restroom. Damage took place to the Phelps Lake Restroom during the winter of 2018-2019 and closed last summer.

The repairs are in partnership with the support of Jackson Hole Preserve Incorporated.

The public is encouraged to travel alternative routes and visit other trails on Monday. The repair work is weather contingent, and could be delayed to Tuesday, June 16.

The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve is comprised of 1,106 acres on the south end of Phelps Lake and includes a 7,500-square-foot interpretive center, parking lot, and approximately eight miles of trails and three restroom facilities. Jackson Hole Preserve Incorporated is an active partner with the National Park Service and managed the donation of the Preserve from the estate of Laurance S. Rockefeller in 2007. The organization was established in 1927 as the Snake Land Company.

The interpretive center will remain closed for the 2020 season because of limited staff due to COVID-19. The parking area and restroom are anticipated to be accessible for the summer season after the transport of supplies and materials for repairs at the Phelps Lake Restroom.