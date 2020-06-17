Ten new COVID-19 cases spread over 6 Wyoming counties Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — A total of 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COV-19 were reported in Wyoming on Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). According to the WDH website, the new cases were in Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Natrona, Park, and Uinta counties.

Uinta County again led in new cases reported with three and now has a total of 80. Fremont County still leads the state with 278 lab-confirmed cases.

Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is now 866, with 223 probable cases. The state’s recovered cases number improved by 11 Tuesday and now totals 657.

Statewide testing is at 33,997.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday’s: Albany (26, +1), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (33, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (278, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (129, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (74, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (7, +2), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (32, -), Teton (74, -), Uinta (80, +3), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (67), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (11), and Washakie (5).