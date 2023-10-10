TerraPower: Branching into the community

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Over the span of the next several years, many local communities are expected to see quite the economic growth and impact as various companies establish themselves within the region. One company that is branching to the great state of Wyoming is the expected $5.5 billion dollar private investment company, TerraPower.

TerraPower Background

TerraPower is a Nuclear Innovation Company aiming to provide safe, affordable, and abundant carbon-free energy. Founded by Bill Gates and other visionaries, they noticed that “The private sector needed to take action in developing advanced nuclear energy to meet growing electricity needs, mitigate climate change, and lift billions out of poverty.” With advanced technology on their side, TerraPower is working to enhance the lives of people everywhere and create clean energy beginning now.

Timeline of Construction

During a Sweetwater Economic Development Panel that was held last week, TerraPower representative Rita Meyer explained some key points regarding the establishment of TerraPower in the community.

The TerraPower Project, which is also referred to as the “Natrium Fast Reactor Demonstration Project”, is broken into three separate sections but all connected by infrastructure. Meyer explained that last year the Sodium Test and Fill Facility was announced. This facility will test the sodium for the Natrium Reactor but will also be useful for all nuclear power projects across the United States.

TerraPower will consist of the Sodium Test and Fill Facility, the Nuclear Power Island, and the Energy Island. According to Myer, the Test and Fill Facility is expected to begin construction in May, however, due to government contracts it may be pushed. In the third quarter of 2024, the steel building erection will begin. The fourth quarter of 2024 will begin mechanical and electrical, whereas, start-up and commission will begin in 2025 and 2026. In terms of the Nuclear and Energy Islands, there will be some overlap with those dates as well, but permits are still to be submitted.

Expected Employees

Per Meyer, the Sodium Test and Fill Facility is expected to see around 150 temporary employees with 25-30 full-time employees. For the Nuclear Island and Energy Island, the islands will peak at around 1,300 workers over a period of three years, with 250 full-time employees once the site is fully completed.

Housing Complications and Recruiting Employees

Meyer explained that right now the workforce is in a very high demand and finding housing is something that they have actively been trying to figure out due to the shortage. Meyer also added that construction workers want a quality of life too, so figuring the balance is important as well.

Meyer also emphasized that their contractors have their own workforce, but when reaching outside of the contractors they want to prioritize Wyoming workers first and then move outwards. TerraPower is working with Western Wyoming Community College, the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the Wind River Job Core, etc. to find employees to work within the company.

Partnerships and Community Involvement

TerraPower is a proud partner with the community of Kemmerer and Diamondville along with the Lincoln County Training and Events Center, and Wyoming Game and Fish.

Meyer added in that with the dollars they have, they want to make sure they are being directly invested back into the communities.

The development of TerraPower is still in its beginning stages with more information to become available as it arises. To learn more about TerraPower click here.