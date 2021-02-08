Teton County receiving about 500 doses of Sweetwater County’s Pfizer vaccine

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (February 8, 2021) – Sweetwater County Public Health is receiving less COVID-19 vaccines than they were originally expecting due to demands in other counties.

According to Public Health Director Kim Lionberger, Teton County is receiving about 500 doses of Sweetwater County’s Pfizer vaccine. In return, Sweetwater County is receiving about 100 doses of Teton County’s Moderna vaccine.

The federal government is moving toward allowing pharmacies to obtain and administer COVID-19 vaccine, County Health Officer Jean Stachon said.

Walmart is expected to receive doses soon and will begin vaccinations. However, Stachon said she doesn’t know how many doses they will receive. Public health does not know those numbers, she said.

Public health is still scheduling appointments for those who qualify under the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories, which includes people aged 65 years old and older, and those with health conditions.

People with health conditions could be 18 years old or older that have diabetes, heart conditions or other conditions.

The public urges people to call and ask about their conditions to make sure they are qualified.

Lionberger said public health vaccinated about 1,600 people last week on Wednesday and Thursday. The county will receive about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Feb. 15, and another 100 the week after.

She said there’s no telling on the allotments the county will receive in March at this time.

Several things factor in before the county and the state begin moving into Phase 1C. Lionberger said maybe in March, but it depends on how many doses are received and where other counties stand in terms of cases and how many are vaccinated in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

In Sweetwater County, about 60% of those aged 70 years old or older have received the vaccine, according to Lionberger. That stat was taken on Monday, Feb. 1.

Stachon said the COVID-19 numbers are decreasing. The county currently has a 7.3% positivity rate and the goal is to get that to under 4%.

She also said that there is only one person who is hospitalized at this time.

Stachon said that there have been more vaccinations than those who have gotten COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, there have been 4,035 first doses given and 1,403 given of the second dose.

As of Friday, Feb. 5, there has been a total of 3,488 cases in Sweetwater County since the pandemic began with 3,382 recoveries. There are 73 active cases. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, there was 61 new positive cases.