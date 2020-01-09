Thank you for all you do

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Take a few moments and let our local officers and deputies know we are grateful to them for keeping us safe, now and always.

Wyo4News and WyoRadio offer a big shout out to the Rock Springs Police Department, the Green River Police Department, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for their diligence and dedication to the job.

In my line of work, there are simply some things I could not report about without law enforcement’s help. They help me do my job of keeping people informed, and I can’t thank them all enough for that.

But the people in law enforcement do more than just chase the criminals in our community. They educate the public, they show up if help — whatever it may be — is needed, they do charitable work, and they work to provide a good example for our children. They are an integral part of the community, and in some cases can be its heart and soul.

Law enforcement has been getting a bad rap in many part of the country, and I find that to be unfortunate. Why? Because they are the first to step up and protect the people they serve, often putting themselves in harm’s way, and there are many who have paid the ultimate price for their service. They give selflessly and often do not receive the thanks they are due … and yet they continue to serve.

As it says in the Bible, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

I thank our local law enforcement for their love for us, because that is what it really amounts to. Go with God.