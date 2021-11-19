Thanksgiving safety tips

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

(November 19, 2021) — Thanksgiving is the time of the year to gather with friends and family, eat great food, watch football and enjoy one another’s company. No one really thinks about the dos and don’ts of prepping the food and making sure it’s safe for everyone to eat. Here are some dos and don’ts to guide your holiday planning. Don’t let food poor food preparation spoil your Thanksgiving!

DO…

• DO wash hands using warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after handling food.

• DO keep the turkey in its original wrapping in the refrigerator until ready to cook.

• DO defrost a frozen turkey by refrigeration or cold running water – NEVER LEAVE TURKEY OUT TO THAW!!!

• DO allow one day for every 4-5 pounds to defrost in the refrigerator. Plan accordingly.

• DO check temperature to see if the turkey is done. Safe minimum of 165˚ F.

• DO store the turkey and stuffing separately.

• DO store leftover turkey in the refrigerator and eat within 3-4 days.

• DO store leftover stuffing and gravy in the refrigerator and use it within 1-2 days.



DON’T…

• DON’T defrost a turkey at room temperature. Bacteria can multiply to unsafe numbers. These bacteria can cause illness.

• DON’T leave an uncooked thawed turkey out of the refrigerator longer than two hours.

• DON’T set your oven lower than 325˚ F.

• DON’T prepare food if you are sick or have a nose or eye infection.

• DON’T re-freeze a completely thawed uncooked turkey.

• DON’T stuff turkeys as it makes it difficult for the internal temperature to reach 165°F within a safe period of time. If you must stuff your turkey, stuff it lightly before cooking and leave room for the oven to cook the interior of the turkey and stuffing.



The Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public. For more information, visit https://aapcc.org/

If you or someone you know is in need of advice, please call 1-800-222-1222 to speak directly with a Registered Nurse 24/7/365.