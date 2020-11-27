Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser rescheduled for January 2022 due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 27, 2020) — The Kari’s Access Awards committee has recently announced that they had to make the decision to cancel the annual 2021 Wine & Beer Tasting fundraiser event that has normally taken place in January.

Advertisement

With the amount of planning and preparation, along with the travel from out of the area by many of the vendors and participants, it was not feasible to pull off a safe and successful event.

“Unfortunately, another victim of COVID! I would like to thank all of our sponsors, donors, and attendees for their continued support. We have already rescheduled for Jan. 15, 2022 and I hope to see you all there,” said Larry Fusselman, founder of KAA and father of Kari.

The 2020 event saw record attendance and support, with over $52,000 raised for local youth. All proceeds from the event benefit students enrolled in Sweetwater School District No. 1 through an endowment fund.

The Kari’s Access Award fund gives students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. ​To date, over 415 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages.

Advertisement

Students can ​apply directly​ or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of their funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Stacee Hanson, Weston Lamb-Costantino, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh, Andrea Tate, and Melissa Wray Marchetti.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.

If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267