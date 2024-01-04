The 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment deadline is Tuesday, January 16th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 4, 2024 — The health insurance marketplace was created so more people could afford health coverage, and the open enrollment period is when most individuals sign up. For most people, this will be their last chance to sign up for marketplace health insurance until November 2024.

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, which means people wanting free assistance from Enroll Wyoming should reach out before then. Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance to those who have questions about health care and is available to help families review options and enroll in quality health coverage for 2024. Just visit enrollwyo.org or call 211 to make an in-person, virtual, or telephone appointment before Jan. 16.

Enroll Wyoming has some new resources to help people understand open enrollment. Their monthly video update features open enrollment basics. Enroll Wyoming lets consumers set the pace during our free consultations. Some start from scratch when they meet them, while others do research in advance.

A helpful tool that can be used before, during, or after a meeting is the plan comparison tool. Put in some basic information like your ZIP code, household size, and income, and you can learn about what tax credits you may qualify for and what health plans would cost. You can even dig deeper into the details to see what medicines, facilities, and physicians would be covered by the different plans.

On the Marketplace Open Enrollment Starts page, Navigators answer open enrollment questions such as:

What can people do to be ready for an open enrollment appointment? “Be ready to provide a usable email address for username on the account, have given legal names for applicants (for example “Catherine,” not “Cathy”), birthdates, Social Security numbers, taxes, or some sort of income verification information.” Navigator Cynthia Nunley.

“Be ready to provide a usable email address for username on the account, have given legal names for applicants (for example “Catherine,” not “Cathy”), birthdates, Social Security numbers, taxes, or some sort of income verification information.” Navigator Cynthia Nunley. What typically happens during an open enrollment appointment? “I like to have a conversation with the consumer when we start. I tell them a little bit about Enroll Wyoming but mostly I am listening to what their needs are and what they are looking for. We can look at eligibility quickly and see if a person/family is eligible and how much of a premium tax credit they may qualify for before we start the application.” Navigator Festi Edwards.

“I like to have a conversation with the consumer when we start. I tell them a little bit about Enroll Wyoming but mostly I am listening to what their needs are and what they are looking for. We can look at eligibility quickly and see if a person/family is eligible and how much of a premium tax credit they may qualify for before we start the application.” Navigator Festi Edwards. What would you say to those who are looking into open enrollment? “Schedule an appointment. Even if you choose not to sign up for a plan, you have the info for the future.” Project Director Jason Mincer.

“Schedule an appointment. Even if you choose not to sign up for a plan, you have the info for the future.” Project Director Jason Mincer. Do you have anything else to add? “We are here for the long term. It may not end with enrolling in a plan. I emphasize that if there are difficulties down the line, we’re here to help.” Navigator Gerry Minick.

Enroll Wyoming is a grant-funded nonprofit that offers information and free assistance to individuals and families who want to know more about their health insurance options. Those who enroll between Dec. 16th and Jan. 16th will see their coverage start on Feb. 1, 2024.