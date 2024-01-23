The 2024 Pedigree Wyoming Stage Stop Race will begin January 26

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race to showcases the beautiful state of Wyoming.

January 23, 2024 — In 1996, Frank Teasley, with the help of public nurse Jayne Ottman, launched the Pedigree Stage Stop Race to showcase the beautiful state of Wyoming and to make sled dog racing more accessible to the public. In addition, the race worked to spread the word about the need for childhood immunizations, and each year, the race makes a contribution to communities on the race route for childhood immunizations.

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race began in 1996. Similar to the Tour de France, the race stops in a different town each night. Pedigree Food For Dogs has been the title sponsor of the Pedigree Stage Stop for 15 years. There have been 349 sled dog race teams and 5,496 dogs in the Pedigree Stage Stop Race since it began in 1996. The race also donates to each of the shelters along the way, at each town they stop in.

Beginning in Jackson, Wyoming, this premier “stage” format sled dog race is hosted by the area’s local communities. Teams race on public lands of the Bridger-Teton, Shoshone, & Caribou-Targhee National Forests, competing for $165,000 in prize money & the elusive title of “Stage Stop Champion”

Stage Stops

Based on current conditions for all stages in order

January 26 – The Wyoming Stage Stop Race Opening Ceremonies and the race’s start will be at the Jackson Hole Town Square in downtown Jackson and will go to the Snow King property. This stage Distance is 2 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 6:30 p.m., with an estimated finish time of 8 p.m.

January 27 – The Wyoming Stage Stop Stage 1 will be in Black Rock – Teton County, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Blackrock Ranger Station in Moran, Wyoming. This stage distance will be 30 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

January 28 – The Wyoming Stage Stop 2 will be in Lander, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Louis Lake Road parking lot, Hwy 28 on South Pass. This stage distance will be 27.5 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

January 29 – The Wyoming Stage Stop 3 will be in Pinedale, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Upper Green River trailhead at the end of Hwy 352 in Cora. This stage distance will be 35 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

January 30 – The Wyoming Stage Stop 4 will be in Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Middle Piney Parking Lot off of road 350, 20 miles from town. This stage distance will be 30 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

January 31 – The Wyoming Stage Stop 5 will be in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Hams Fork trailhead at the end of the Hams Fork Road. This stage distance will be 27.5 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

February 2 – The Wyoming Stage Stop 6 will be in Alpine, Wyoming, and it will start and end at the Greys River trailhead parking lot. This stage distance will be 30 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 2 p.m.

February 3 – The final Stage Stop 7 and the final banquet will be in Driggs, Idaho, and it will start and end at the Driggs Transit Center Park & Ride lot. This stage distance will be 30 miles. The first team will leave the Chut at 9 a.m., with an estimated finish time of 1 p.m.