The 2024 Pepsi Packing Out Hunger event exceeds the yearly goal

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 23, 2024 — In conjunction with its Cans for Cans Food Drive and its School Lunch Payoff program, Western Wyoming Beverages held its annual Packing Out Hunger event on January 20.

Since 2017, Western Wyoming Beverage employees, families, and several community members have gathered together at the Sweetwater County Events Complex to pack meals for donation to The Food Bank of the Rockies. The goal every year is to pack 50,000 meals, and they have exceeded that goal for several years. This year was no exception, as a whopping 63,444 bags of food were packed!

For all of those who participated in the 2024 Pepsi Packing Out Hunger event, they were able to have a photo taken of them on the day of the event which can be found at 2024 Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger photo booth. What a great achievement for such a great cause!