The Actors’ Mission presents: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 14, 2024 – The Actors’ Mission, a local non-profit acting and theatre group will be performing their latest play, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, written by Mark Brown and Directed by Rick Cozad. The show is said to take place one year after Scrooge’s miraculous transformation when he reverts back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

There will be plenty of chances to catch the show at Bunning Freight Hall (603 S Main Street, Rock Springs.) Performances will be on Dec. 16th, 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st at 7:00 p.m. and a matinee performance will be on Dec. 17th at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public, and a complimentary meal will be served an hour before each performance. Donations are always welcome.